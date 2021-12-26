Manish Sisodia calls those demanding guest teacher regularisation Congress workers

There is no end to the friction between a section of Delhi government school guest teachers and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the latter calling a protest held by the former in front of his residence, one by Congress politicians and workers.

A protest led by the All India Guest Teachers’ Association (AIGTA), attended by hundreds, was held in front of Sisodia’s residence on Saturday with the demand of regularisation or a policy that will enable them to work till the age of 60.

Among those who had joined the protest was Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar. It was the second protest this month by guest teachers raising this demand.

Taking to Twitter in the evening, Sisodia dismissed this protest. “Today some Congress leaders and workers protested in front of my house by calling themselves guest teachers. The Congress which gives only 6000/- to guest teachers (that too only once in two-three months) in Punjab does not feel ashamed while talking of guest teachers in Delhi,” he stated.

This has not gone down well with guest teachers who were part of the protest, who have also pointed to a press conference held by a separate set of guest teachers in the Delhi Secretariat denouncing the teachers protests and praising the government.

“The education minister makes 2-4 of his volunteers sit in a government institution and hold(s) a PC and calls them guest teachers, but the 22,000 guest teachers who took their demands to his house he calls Congress workers… We had wanted to meet him but he didn’t come forward to meet us… There doesn’t seem to be any response to the demand of regularization apart from calling guest teachers workers of a political party,” the AIGTA said in a statement.