Manish Sisodia’s arrest is dirty politics: CM Arvind Kejriwal defends his deputy

Defending his deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called him “innocent” and said his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was part of “dirty politics”.

The central agency arrested Sisodia on Sunday after questioning him for eight hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due Manish’s arrest. Everyone is watching. Everyone understands what is happening. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger,” Kejriwal tweeted.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे। इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Hitting out at Sisodia and the AAP, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “I believe that some people, instead of cooperating in the investigation, make too much of a clamour in the media. What fear has gripped you? Why are you afraid if you haven’t done anything? But if you have done something, then there is no point in saying anything in your defence.”

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann extended his support to Sisodia saying his arrest hampered the education of lakhs of children of Delhi. “Sending the school builder to jail is part of BJP’s agenda,” he added in his tweet in Hindi.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh described the arrest as the height of dictatorship and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

“Sisodia’s arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at the Aam Admi Party (AAP), opposition parties condemned the arrest.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao tweeted, “Nation wanted Modi to arrest Adani & to divert everyone’s attention, he chose to arrest Manish Sisodia.”

TMC leader Derek O’Brien tweeted, “If Manish Sisodia had got himself a #BJP brand of washing machine, he would never been arrested. Bravo, Manish. Allies ShivSena, SADal, JD(U) TDP & others have all abandoned BJP.

Only CBI, ED, IT remain true allies. Targeting Opposition leaders is the DESPERATE DUO’S favorite job.”

Training guns at Kejriwal, BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said, “Since last night, both Sisodia and Kejriwal were fearing that the Deputy CM would be arrested. Only those who are guilty are afraid of the consequences of their actions…We have been saying from the beginning that Manish Sisodia is involved in the liquor scam… Now he will have to answer why he gave undue benefits to liquor dealers, why 45 phone numbers were changed within 1.5 months… We believe the real kingpin of the scam is Arvind Kejriwal himself because in this government nothing happens without his go-ahead; Sisodia is just a pawn.”