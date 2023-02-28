Day after Manish Sisodia’s arrest, Delhi BJP works on strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

A day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the excise policy case, the Delhi BJP was strategising for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At an organisational meeting on Monday, the party’s state unit was tasked with expanding its social media footprint manifold in the run-up to next year’s polls.

The appointment of over 3,000 social media pramukhs, or in-charges, is part of the plan alongside five media groups in each of the 14 districts which the party has traditionally divided Delhi into. “These social media pramukhs will expand the party’s footprint online just like our panch pramukhs do so at each polling booth in the city offline,” said a senior party leader who was part of the meeting.

“There are around 13,700 polling booths in the city. These have been bunched together in groups of four for the exercise. Similarly, a total of 100 WhatsApp groups for 14 districts will expand the party’s reach across the 70 Assembly constituencies in the city,” the leader added.

Buoyed by the development of Manish Sisodia’s arrest, sources said the party is considering a sustained attack on the AAP government in Delhi on one hand and showcasing the G20 Summit as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal achievement on the other as the foundations of its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.