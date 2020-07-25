Manish Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on officer transfer: Why not consult us?

Manish Sisodia during media address. (Source: Twitter/@msisodia) Manish Sisodia during media address. (Source: Twitter/@msisodia)

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order to transfer Delhi’s Director of Education to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah questioning the intent of the transfer and asking that it be reconsidered.

On Friday evening, the MHA had issued an order for the immediate transfer of seven IAS officers from Delhi, which included Director of Education Binay Bhushan.

Bhushan has been education director for around a year, but has been a part of the education department for a long time.

Sisodia pointed to the CBSE Class XII board results which were declared last week in which 98% of Delhi government students had passed, and wrote that the transfer order had been issued — without consulting the state government — just as the education department had been discussing how to help the remaining 2% students pass and understanding what went wrong in their case.

“I am not understanding why you have done this. Were you not happy that Delhi government schools produced good results? Didn’t you think that the team of officials who made this possible should be congratulated and their work should be presented before the whole country as a model so that government schools across the country can regain their lost dignity? Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believes that without education, we cannot make the country strong and developed… Don’t you think that you should take such a Chief Minister alongside you to discuss reforming the layout of education in the country rather than sending his education director away from Delhi without consulting him?” he wrote.

Sisodia went on to request that Bhushan’s transfer order be reconsidered and that he be allowed to retain his position as education director till March 2021 — the end of the current academic year.

