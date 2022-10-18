scorecardresearch
Day after CBI questioning in Delhi, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat today for poll campaign

The AAP leader said that in the upcoming Assembly election, Gujarat will choose a government that will build good schools for its children in the next five years.

manish sisodia, arvind kejriwal, indian expressChief Minister Manish Sisodia is all set to leave for Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in the state. (File)

A day after being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for over nine hours, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is all set to leave for Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

As soon as Sisodia left the CBI office after being questioned for nine hours in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Tomorrow morning Sisodia will go to Gujarat.”

Also Read |Questioned for 9 hours, Sisodia claims pressure to join BJP; CBI denies

On Tuesday, the deputy chief minister said in a tweet, “I am going to Gujarat for two days. During this election, Gujarat will choose a government that will bring good schools for its children. Arvind Kejriwal ji has given a guarantee to develop all schools in Gujarat like Delhi schools within the next five years.”

Before going to the central agency’s office, he took out a road show to the AAP office and the Raj Ghat and paid respects at the Gandhi Samadhi. Later, AAP senior leaders and MLAs, including Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Atishi and others, protested outside the CBI office and were detained by the police for violating section 144 that was imposed in the New Delhi area ahead of Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI.

Don't miss |Today in Politics, October 18 | Sisodia in Gujarat, Umar Khalid’s bail plea verdict

