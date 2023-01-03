Manish Sisodia raises teacher shortage, poor infrastructure and lackadaisical attitude after visiting Delhi schools, seeks action by January 10

After visiting the mega parents-teachers meeting (PTM) at Delhi schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday wrote to Directorate of Education (DoE) raising several issues, teacher shortage, poor infrastructure and lackadaisical attitude of teachers towards children, and directed it to take immediate action and submit a report by January 10.

The mega PTM was held across all Delhi government and aided schools before the winter break on December 31. Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, visited five government schools to interact with parents and teachers, and take stock of the ground situation, said officials.

Sisodia was unhappy over the school infrastructure and teacher-student ratio and several other issues he noticed, they said.

In the letter, Sisodia said, “I visited five schools on December 31, 2022, to interact with parents, students and their teachers during Mega PTM… While the overall experience was positive, I would like to point out some glaring shortcomings on the part of Directorate of Education giving an impression as if it has given up its core managerial responsibilities and left the schools to fend for themselves.”

Pointing out some major complaints he received from parents and students and what he observed, Sisodia slammed the DoE, and said, “There is a shortage of teachers in schools. Most schools do not have the required number of teachers for every subject. If there is a time lag in filling all regular vacancies, the DOE should place guest teachers in the interim. But under no circumstances should a school have less number of teachers than required for any subject.”

He also highlighted that some teachers are being transferred in the middle of the session. “How can this be done? Except for extremely exceptional circumstances, no teacher should be transferred in the middle of the session because the movement of a teacher disrupts the academic flow of students,” he said.

Pointing out the lackadaisical attitude of teachers towards teaching and students, Sisodia said, “In some cases, the teachers who are posted in a school do not take their classes regularly and send their students back home even before the closing time of school. Students feel disappointed as a result. This should be completely unacceptable practice in any school. This needs to be monitored by DDEs and senior officers at the headquarters. Strict action should be taken if any teacher is not taking her/his scheduled class and on the concerned head of school for ignoring this malpractice.”

The deputy CM further directed the DoE to keep the school infrastructure in priority and said the planning to construct more classrooms in schools has “slowed down”.

“The class size in many schools is as big as 70-80. This is extremely disappointing. No meaningful teaching-learning can happen if the class is so overcrowded. It seems the admission management system of DoE has completely deteriorated. The planning to build more classrooms and other infrastructural facilities has slowed down. Thus, prompt action should be taken to enhance the school infrastructure under priority 3. Few classrooms have old and broken desks despite the fact that adequate funds have been made available. It must be immediately ensured that no classrooms should have old wooden desks,” said the minister.