Manish Sisodia takes on J P Nadda over Delhi government schools

A day after BJP working president J P Nadda called the AAP in Delhi a “laughing stock,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenged him and other senior leaders to compare the top 10 government schools in the capital with those in BJP-ruled states and come forward for a debate.

“Delhi’s schools posted the best result in the capital’s history this year with a 94% pass rate. I challenge J P Nadda sahab and Vijay Goel sahab to choose the top 10 government schools of the BJP’s education model from any BJP state. I’ll choose the top 10 schools of the Kejriwal education model. I’ll visit your schools and you visit ours. Let’s then debate,” he said.

On Saturday, Nadda had said, “They (AAP) have become a laughing stock, Delhi is a capital and needs serious leadership.” ens