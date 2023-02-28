scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy case, court to hear plea today

The apex court will hear the matter at 3.50 pm.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy in the national capital.
The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to take up Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam case.

A bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud was initially of the view that Sisodia could explore his right under Section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “You have your remedies under 482, you can move the High Court,” CJI Chandrachud told Senior Advocate A M Singhvi who mentioned the matter.

Explained |Issues in Manish Sisodia case: What Delhi Vigilance Department flagged

The court will hear the matter at 3.50 pm.

Section 482 of the CrPC deals with the inherent powers of the High Courts and says that “nothing in this Code shall be deemed to limit or affect the inherent powers of the High Court to make such orders as may be necessary to give effect to any order under this Code, or to prevent abuse of the process of any Court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice”.

Don't miss |Even BJP didn’t anticipate how Delhi excise issue would snowball

CJI Chandrachud also said the court had entertained Congress leader Pawan Khera’s matter as it involved a plea for clubbing of FIRs.

Singhvi submitted that the top court had already dealt with such matters in the past. He said that the present matter was an extraordinary case warranting interference under Article 32.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:30 IST
