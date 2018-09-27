Manish Sisodia says Centre puts cows before colleges

Manish Sisodia was speaking at the inauguration of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), formerly the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology. (file photo) Manish Sisodia was speaking at the inauguration of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), formerly the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology. (file photo)

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday hit out at the Centre and said they were focused on politics of cows and temple, rather than building universities and colleges. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), formerly the Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology.

Sisodia said the Delhi Cabinet had passed a law to turn technical institutes into universities in August 2015, but the Centre took over two years to approve the same.

“Bharat sarkar to Bharat sarkar hai. Usko kahan se chinta aane lagi universities ki? Usko toh chinta gai ki hai, usko toh chinta mandiron ki hai, usko toh chinta masjidon ki hai (The central government is only concerned about cows, temples and mosques),” he said.

“If they get to know of any harm being done to a cow, or some untoward incident outside a temple, even if it’s through WhatsApp, it doesn’t take them two-and-a-half hours to arrest the accused, but to pass this bill they took two-and-a-half years,” he added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App