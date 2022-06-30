Delhi: Manish Sisodia releases flood control orders, asks for action taken report on complaints of waterlogging

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday released the Flood Control Order, 2022, as monsoon showers lashed the national capital leading to water logging and traffic jams across the city.

With heavy waterlogging on Delhi roads, Sisodia asked officials to identify vulnerable points and submit a report on the action taken by them, emphasising that citizens should not suffer.

K R Meena, Principal Secretary and Divisional Commissioner, Revenue, GNCTD, Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and District Magistrate (East) Anil Banka were present at the meeting with Sisodia.

“The Flood Control Order, 2022 contains all relevant information pertaining to flood control machinery, scheme of operation and data pertaining to the drainage system, river embankments, regulators, pumping stations, etc. It contains contact numbers of Control Rooms of all stakeholder departments and preventive steps required to be taken to handle the menace of flood with active participation and coordination among concerned agencies/departments,” said Banka in a statement.

“He (Sisodia) showed his concern about the waterlogging problem at vulnerable points and asked officials to identify such vulnerable points in Delhi. He emphasized that no citizen should suffer during monsoon due to waterlogging-related problems. As it was raining heavily since morning, he directed officers of all concerned departments to make field visits, especially at the waterlogging prone locations and take immediate action and submit Action Taken Report,” added the statement.

During the meeting, Meena emphasised the importance of the Flood Control Order, 2022, and said the Department of Revenue and other concerned departments were “prepared to perform their roles during the monsoon and flood-like disaster”.