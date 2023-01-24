Manish Sisodia questions Delhi L-G granting prosecution sanction bypassing AAP govt

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday that L-G V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had created a situation where people accused of committing serious crime “might get away scot-free”.

Sisodia said the prosecution sanction for crimes committed against the state has to be given by the state government.

“Many serious crimes fall under this category. According to the Law Department of the Delhi government, “state government” in this law means elected government. This means that the minister in charge is the competent authority and the minister’s approval was supposed to be taken in all these cases. After taking the minister’s approval, the file would be sent to Honourable L-G to decide whether he differed from the decision of the minister and whether he would like to refer it to the President of India,” he said.

Sisodia directed the chief secretary to place a list of all such cases where sanction was given by the L-G’s office but approval was not taken from the minister in charge.

“This procedure was being followed till a few months ago. However, in the last few months, the chief secretary started sending all these files directly to Honourable L-G bypassing the minister. Honourable L-G also gave “approvals” in all these cases, though he is not the approving authority. Therefore, in all such criminal cases in the last few months, sanctions given for prosecution are invalid. When the accused raise this point in the courts, they will be released,” Sisodia said.

Under Section 196(1) of CrPC, a valid sanction for prosecution from the state government is a prerequisite for certain offences. It includes offences like hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against state, promoting enmity etc.

“The actions of the Honourable L-G undermines not only the law laid down by the Honourable Supreme Court but also the sanctity of the judicial process which is being set in motion only to fail in as much as a valid sanction is a necessary prerequisite for legally sustainable prosecution of offences referred to above. Sanctions granted bypassing the elected state government leave avoidable lacuna which may well be exploited to their benefit by offenders,” Sisodia said.