After arrest of OSD posted at Sisodia office, CBI raids IAS officer’s residence

A day after arresting a DANICS officer attached with the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, the CBI Friday carried searches at the residence of an IAS officer of the Delhi government. The CBI raided the residence of 2007 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with the case.

Rai’s Civil Lines residence was raided after his name came up during the questioning of Gopal Krishna Madhav, the DANICS officer CBI arrested Thursday for alleged bribery in a matter related to GST. Madhav was an officer on special duty (OSD) in Sisodia’s office and was posted with the GST department last October.

Sources said over a dozen more officers of the Delhi government are under the agency’s scanner in the case. They added that the case has nothing to with Sisodia.

Officials said Madhav was arrested Thursday night on the basis of information provided by a middleman, Dheeraj Gupta, nabbed on Wednesday, who allegedly collected bribes from transporters on his behalf.

During questioning, Madhav alleged the involvement of Rai, following which the agency carried out searches at his premises, they said. The agency is also carrying out searches at the offices of Madhav and other officials of the GST department located in ITO, as well as at the residences of Madhav in Rohini and Gupta in Wazirabad, sources said.

A transporter had approached the CBI claiming that GST officials of the Delhi government were demanding bribes for releasing trucks. Claiming that he had good connections with high-ranking GST officials, Gupta allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for getting the transporter’s two trucks released, sources said.

The agency registered an FIR against Gupta and laid a trap on Wednesday, in which he was arrested while receiving Rs 2.26 lakh of the bribe amount, said officials.

“CBI has arrested Dheeraj Gupta…and Gopal Krishna Madhav, GST Officer in Trade and Taxes Department of Government of NCT Delhi, who is also the OSD to Deputy CM of Delhi, in a bribery case of Rs. 2.26 lakh,” said a CBI spokesperson.

“It was alleged that the private person (Gupta) was acting as a middleman on behalf of some GST department officers, including for the public servant (Madhav), for collecting illegal gratification from transporters for not charging GST,” said the spokesperson.

Gupta has been sent to judicial custody by a special court while Madhav will be produced before the court on Friday, they said.

Madhav, who joined the service as head clerk in August 2003 in the education department, was posted as OSD in Sisodia’s office since 2015, they said.

Reacting to the development, Sisodia tweeted, “I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector while taking bribe. This officer was posted as OSD in my office too. CBI should ensure strictest punishment for him. I have got several such officers arrested during last five years.”

He also sent a legal notice to West Delhi MP Parvesh Saheb Singh, who alleged Friday that “the OSD is just a front and the money actually goes to Sisodia’s pockets and he feeds Shaheen Bagh biryani using that money”.l

