scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Deputy CM Sisodia moves court for bail in excise policy case

Manish Sisodia had been sent to five-day CBI custody on February 27.

Manish Sisodia's lawyers have questioned the timing of his arrest. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)
Listen to this article
Deputy CM Sisodia moves court for bail in excise policy case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday moved for bail before a special court in the city following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

On February 27, Sisodia was sent to five-day CBI custody by Special Judge MK Nagpal who observed that he had failed to “legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation”. He is expected to be produced before the special court at Rouse Avenue after the expiry of his police custody.

The CBI told the court that its investigation has revealed that Sisodia “played an active role in commission of the alleged offences as he, being the Excise Minister, had manipulated certain changes in the Cabinet note which was prepared on draft policy” with “ulterior motives and designs” to help some “stakeholders of the excise policy in achieving the illegal objective of cartelisation” in the sale of liquor in Delhi.

Sisodia’s lawyers, on the other hand, questioned the timing of his arrest and said that the CBI’s case pertains to the period before the excise policy was cleared, adding that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor had cleared the policy in May 2021.

On August 17, the CBI filed an FIR in the case, and two days later, raided 21 locations in Delhi, including Sisodia’s house. Sisodia is among 15 booked in the CBI FIR – the others being three excise department officials and several vendors and distributors.

Also Read
In fresh attack, Sukesh Chandrasekhar says Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jai...
‘I love Manish Sisodia’ school campaign is latest AAP-BJP flashpoint in D...
Manish Sisodia
Delhi News Live updates: Manish Sisodia applies for bail in Delhi liquor ...
Strongly disapprove of Zee News broadcast on Shehla Rashid: NBDSA to Delh...

Earlier this month, the ED also filed a supplementary chargesheet over alleged irregularities in the excise policy. It claimed that the policy was created by top AAP leaders to generate and channel illegal funds for themselves.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 19:38 IST
Next Story

Confident Man Utd ready for Liverpool test, says Ten Hag

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close