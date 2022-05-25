Delhi: Sisodia meets Cambridge University faculty, discusses ways to boost ties

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday met with faculty from Cambridge University to discuss their ongoing partnership and to “explore new ways to strengthen ties”. The meeting was a part of his ongoing visit to the United Kingdom for the Education World Forum

2022.

He discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and related fields, the government said in a statement.

Speaking at the forum, Sisodia said, “It was a pleasure sharing the Delhi Education model with education ministers and experts from 122 countries at Education World Forum 2022… Only when nations learn from each other can we build an ideal education system – one that helps students realise their potential and become conscious citizens the world can be proud of.”

“Our ongoing collaboration with the Cambridge University for training principals has helped us create a positive environment in schools and introduce better administrative practices…To provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds, it is important for our teachers to know the global best practices. In this journey of Delhi’s Education Revolution, Cambridge University has played a crucial role to help turn our vision into a reality,” he said.