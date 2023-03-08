scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
AAP says Manish Sisodia lodged with hardened criminals; Tihar officials reject charge

The ward of CJ-1, where the former Delhi deputy CM is lodged, has a minimum number of inmates and they maintain good conduct, according to Tihar Jail authorities.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was trying to endanger former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s life by lodging him in jail no.1 of Tihar Jail with “most dreaded criminals”.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The BJP-led government has deliberately housed him with the most hardened criminals in Tihar Jail. This is a clear sign of the government’s vindictive attitude towards its political rivals.”

He claimed that prisoners in jail no.1 had a history of violent incidents. “They are such hardened criminals… even on a small direction, they will not hesitate to kill someone. They have multiple murder cases going on against them already, and the addition of another murder case would not matter to them much. This raises serious concerns about Manish Sisodia’s safety and security,” the AAP chief spokesperson said.

Sisodia was sent to judicial custody till March 20 by a special court earlier this week. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

In an official statement, the prison department rejected the allegations.

“UTP (Under trial prisoner) Manish Sisodia has been assigned to a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged, has a minimum number of inmates, who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail,” the jail authorities said.

“A separate cell makes it possible for him to meditate or do such other activities without any disturbance. All the arrangements, as per jail rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings is unfounded,” the statement added.

Tihar Jail comes under the Delhi government’s administrative control.

The AAP hit back after Tihar’s response.

“It is unfortunate that the Modi government is forcing the jail administration to defy various orders and standard operating procedures of Jail. It is a well known fact that hardened criminals, well-known gangsters, repeat offenders are lodged in jail no. 1. Why is the central government hell-bent that these hardened criminals have easy access to Manishji? Why is the central government risking the life of Dy CM of Delhi? This is also a fact that in spite of court orders, Manishji has not been kept in the vipasana cell. This is also a fact that jail no. 1 does not have a vipasana cell. Can jail administration deny this fact?” the AAP said in an official statement.

The court on Monday directed the jail authorities to consider Sisodia’s request for being allowed to be lodged in the vipasana cell.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 20:26 IST
Mar 08: Latest News
