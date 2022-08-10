Manish Sisodia writes to L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena, demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged corruption in MCD toll tax collection, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena demanding Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged scam, which led to a revenue loss of Rs 6,000 crore to the government’s exchequer.

“I have written a letter to the L-G demanding CBI investigation in the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax scam. The money taken from about 10 lakh commercial vehicles coming to Delhi every day was consumed in connivance,” said Sisodia in a tweet.

The deputy CM in his letter said that about 10 lakh commercial vehicles from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring cities enter the national capital via 124 different routes. “These commercial vehicles such as tempos, lorries and trucks are allowed inside Delhi after they pay toll tax ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 1,200,” he said.

The letter further read that the MCD awarded a tender to a private company called MEP Infrastructure Developers Limited in 2017 for the collection of toll tax and ads per the contract, and the company had to pay Rs 1,200 crore to the MCD every year.

“The company has paid the full amount to MCD in the first year, but ever since, in connivance with MCD, they stopped giving the collected tax to the civic agency. The corporation, which should have cancelled the tender, blacklisted the company and issued a tender to a new company, has done nothing for the last four years,” said Sisodia.

He has also alleged that in 2021, the MCD awarded a tender to the sister organisation of the previous company for a very less amount. “The company was given relaxation of Rs 83 crore on account of the pandemic,” said Sisodia.

“I also got to know that the MCD officials objected to undue benefits given to the companies on several occasions. Despite that, this scam is continuing. Immediate action and CBI probe should be initiated in the matter and the money collected from the public as toll tax which has not reached the MCD’s vault should be recovered,” said Sisodia.

The MCD, however, dismissed the allegations and said that the said company which was awarded the contract in 2017 suffered losses after the opening of the eastern peripheral and western peripheral expressways and due to the court order to stop toll collection from the free lane.

The company sought compensation for the loss it had alleged to have suffered. The MCD held several rounds of meetings to resolve the matter, and on the failure of the company to make due payments, it terminated the contract, the MCD said.

“The allegations made against the corporation are baseless and devoid of facts. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is dedicated to public service and assures you that it will continue doing everything possible to provide the best civic amenities to the citizens of Delhi,” the civic body said in a statement.