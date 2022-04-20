Manish Sisodia calls Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive ‘drama’, asks for BJP leaders’ houses to be razed

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday attacked the BJP after a demolition drive was carried out in violence-hit Jahangirpuri earlier in the day, calling it a “drama” and accusing the party of being responsible for the encroachment in the area.

“This drama of breaking illegal encroachments is being done now. In the past 15 years, why did the MCD allow these encroachments to come up? The illegal constructions that were cleared today… Which neta of the BJP took the money and made those constructions?” Sisodia asked after a demolition drive was carried out at Jahangirpuri earlier in the day.

“The illegal constructions have been demolished, now the homes of those BJP netas should be demolished who gave protection to them,” added the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. “The BJP has not done anything for schools, hospitals, rising prices… They have only encouraged fighting. If the hooliganism must stop, the easiest way to do it is to bulldoze the BJP headquarters,” he also said.

Earlier in the day, bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-controlled North MCD but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order. A three-judge Supreme Court bench, led by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, ordered the razing to stop till Thursday, when it will hold the next hearing.

However, the anti-encroachment drive continued for one-and-a-half hours even after the top court’s directions to authorities to stop it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, Sisodia also said, must answer how many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have settled in the Capital.

“The BJP netas are talking about Rohingyas. The BJP must give an estimate of how many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have settled here in the past eight years and where. Once the BJP says how many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have settled and where, we will know where the next riot will happen. In a prescripted way, they [the BJP] go and do their hooliganism. The BJP is providing a discourse to the country today to talk only about ladai-jhadga and hooliganism,” said Sisodia.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor Tuesday, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence. “These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result, these people have done large-scale encroachment,” he alleged in a letter that was also addressed to the NDMC commissioner. “Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it.”