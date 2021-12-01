Manish Sisodia in Channi’s constituency to ‘expose’ claims of better schools in Punjab

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia is visiting government schools in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s constituency Chamkaur Sahib Wednesday to “expose” his government’s claims of having better schools than Delhi.

There has been a war of words between Sisodia and Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh lately over the state of education in their respective states. Both ministers have been claiming that the government schools have fared better in their state.

Sisodia had earlier released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi which had exceptional facilities for students and has challenged Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh to do the same. He had later accused Pargat Singh of running away from the debate on schools when a similar list was not released by the Punjab government.

Last Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited Mohali and met teachers sitting in protest and had also raised allegations of poor quality of government schools in the city. He had accused the Punjab government of ignoring the demands of teachers for permanent jobs. Congress had retaliated by saying that the majority of teachers in government schools in Delhi were ‘guest teachers’ and Kejriwal should not be ‘holier than thou’.