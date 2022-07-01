Manish Sisodia hits out at BJP after Gujarat team visit: ‘Came with bias, ill-motive’

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP on Thursday and said that despite travelling to different parts of Delhi, the team of leaders from the Gujarat unit of the party could not find flaws in the education and health systems.

The Gujarat BJP team was in the national capital for two days and went to different schools and mohalla clinics. Accompanied by leaders from the Delhi BJP, they went to a few mohalla clinics that were shut and a school where alongside a permanent building, a tin shed was also constructed.

On Thursday, Sisodia said, “The BJP brought its delegation with a premeditated bias and an ill-motive. These people came down with a lens coloured with malice, with a mission to start a slander campaign against the Kejriwal Model.”

He added that the delegation went to schools during the summer vacation. He also said that they went to a mohalla clinic that was shut on orders from the NGT.

“When they visited the school, they got to see that the infrastructure was excellent. So these people found a storeroom where benches are kept from wall to wall. These leaders tried to portray that the said storeroom was a classroom. And that the classes were being run from the storeroom. But, their false narrative did not last for long. When they came out of the storeroom, they were flustered seeing the excellent buildings of the school,” he added.

With Gujarat going to polls later this year, and AAP contesting in the state, leaders of both parties have been taking pot shots at each other. Sisodia had visited Gujarat earlier this year and had surveyed a few schools as well.