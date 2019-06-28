Manish Sisodia hands over Rs 15 lakh to families of 2 murder victims

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to the families of Ankit Saxena and Dhruv Tyagi, victims of two separate murders in West Delhi.

Sisodia, accompanied by AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni, visited the two families in the evening.

Ankit was murdered on February 1, 2018, allegedly by the family members of the woman he was in a relationship with.

The Deputy CM said Saxena’s family was understandably upset with the delay in providing the compensation, which was announced in February last year.

Yashpal Saxena, Ankit’s father, said Sisodia also assured that the Delhi government was in the process of appointing two Special Public Prosecutors in the case, which has also been delayed by over a year.

He handed another cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Dhruv Tyagi’s father. Tyagi (51) was murdered in May while defending his daughter from attempted harassment.