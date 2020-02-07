OSD arrested in ‘bribery’ case, Deputy CM Sisodia asks CBI for strict action

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sought stringent action against a Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer who is attached to his office and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case of alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia said, “I’ve learnt that a GST officer has been arrested by the CBI for taking bribe. The agency must take strict action against him. I myself have caught such corrupt officials in the past five years.”

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

On Thursday, sources said the officer, identified as Gopal Krishna Madhav, is alleged to be involved in a case of bribery to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and was arrested after a trap was laid. His arrest is in connection with a matter related to GST, sources said.

Sources said the decision to arrest him was taken late Thursday evening and he was eventually arrested around 11.30 pm. Madhav was taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning, officials said. Sources said that in 2015, Madhav, then posted with the department of trade and taxes of the Delhi government, was relieved and attached to the office of Sisodia. Since then, he has been an officer on special duty at his office.

