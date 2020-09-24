scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Day after being hospitalised due to Covid, Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted coronavirus.

By: PTI | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 8:42:10 pm
JEE NEET exams, JEE NEET examinations, Supreme Court on JEE NEET exams, Delhi news, city news, Indian ExpressManish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here.

They said the deputy CM’s platelet count has also dropped.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

