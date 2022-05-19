Focus on innovative research, Manish Sisodia to Delhi’s state universities

There will be no shortage of funds for “out of the box research ideas”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the vice-chancellors of Delhi’s state universities, encouraging them to pursue innovative research.

Manish Sisodia met the vice-chancellors of these universities on Wednesday to review their research projects. During that meeting, he told them that the government is “determined” to promote innovative research.

“Over the years, state universities have worked hard to achieve greater heights as institutions. But now they need to focus on research projects that can set a milestone for universities around the world. In this rapidly changing world, they need to focus on research which can give immediate solutions to the problems of society,” said Sisodia. “Our aim is to develop our universities as world-class institutions and this is possible only through innovative research in collaboration with universities across the world. The government will also set up an integrated mechanism to help state universities collaborate with each other on projects of similar interests,” he added.

Among the ongoing projects at the university which he flagged are the Delhi Technological University developing “Indianised versions” of Electric Vehicle components such as batteries and power systems; Ambedkar University working on transforming barren land in the Dheerpur area of Gopalpur Village into a wetland; and IIIT Delhi developing robots which with “emotional quotient”.