‘Want India to host Olympics before 100th I-Day’: Manish Sisodia at Delhi Sports University meeting

The management board of the Delhi Sport University held its first meeting on Friday to discuss the state’s plan to train sportspersons.

The new university’s board of management has 15 members, of which seven are ex-officio and eight are nominated members.

“Our motive for starting this university is to give an education status to sports. Our players work very hard but their work is considered nothing in front of studies. No school or university in our country considers games as an education. However, this will change at Delhi Sports University. DSU will create an environment so that every person of the country can say that playing is also a part of education,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He added that the “vision” of the Delhi government is for the national capital to host the Olympic Games before the country’s 100th year of independence.