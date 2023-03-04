Manish Sisodia in court: CBI quizzing for hours is mental harassment, ‘third degree only’

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was Saturday sent to two more days’ CBI custody in the excise policy case, told the court the agency had mentally harassed him by asking “the same questions” for several hours every day.

After granting his custody to the CBI, special judge M K Nagpal asked the AAP leader how he was doing.

Addressing the court for the first time since his arrest, Sisodia said, “Every day from 8am they keep asking the same questions… It is a mental harassment. They don’t have anything in documents, only in statements.”

Sisodia was produced in the court following the expiration of his five-day custody even as AAP workers protested outside the Rouse Avenue district court.

Sisodia also spoke about the court’s directive to ensure that he is not subjected to any “third-degree measures” during the questioning. “Last time my lawyer mentioned this word, they said third degree. They (CBI) respect us. But 8-10 hours sitting, same questions on repeat is third degree only. It is mental harassment,” he told the court.

Earlier, CBI special public prosecutor Pankaj Gupta moved an application seeking three more days’ custody of Sisodia. “The accused needs to be confronted with two excise officials. He needs to be confronted with the case diary as well. The money trail has to be unearthed. He has been confronted with some officers. Some documents are missing as well from important files,” he told the court.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, who appeared for Sisodia, said, “What is the difference between day 1 and today? Non-cooperation can’t be a ground for remand. ‘We will wait till he confesses’ cannot be a ground of remand.”

The CBI alleged that Sisodia was “non-cooperative, completely evasive and not disclosing true facts”.

Krishan told the court, “There were raids conducted in my home, office, we have been called… native place raids took place. They want documents they are not able to find? So many months I was outside. Now they say ‘we want to trace documents’ [The] idea can’t be [to] keep a man in custody.”

The judge said, “You should have challenged the remand order that I passed. Nothing stopped you from challenging that order.”

“The argument I am making is that further remand should not be granted. Your own reasoning in the previous order is ‘you cannot be asked to self-incriminate’, but extensive interrogation was done. They say ‘you are still not cooperating’. In that context I am saying the order of a police remand is an exception and not a rule,” Sisodia’s counsel told the court.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, who also appeared for Sisodia, submitted that the medical condition of the deputy chief minister’s wife should also be considered.

“In this case while considering all these things, my wife’s health condition is brushed aside. A man is not likely to run away, it has to be seen from that factor as well. What is it that you require me for? Harping one line: ‘he is not cooperating, not disclosing true facts’. What prevents them from saying the same thing again? What assurance that they will get what they want in 72 hours?” Mathur told the court.