Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Delhi Dy CM Sisodia hands over Rs 1 crore compensation to families of 3 deceased Covid-19 warriors

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday visited the families of the deceased Covid-19 warriors to hand over the cheques.

Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

The Delhi government has provided a ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 crore each to families of three Covid-19 warriors who lost their lives while serving patients during the pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday visited the families of the deceased Covid-19 warriors to hand over the cheques.

Delhi government will always stand with the families of Covid warriors who sacrificed their lives to protect humanity and society, without caring for their own lives,” he said.

Sisodia further said that no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one but this ‘Samman Rashi’ will help the families of martyred warriors lead a dignified life.

Prem Babu, OT staff at Delhi government’s GTB hospital, bus marshal Ravindra Singh, and civil defence volunteer Satnam Singh lost their lives during the pandemic while serving Covid-19 patients.

The Delhi government has provided a ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 crore each to the families of over 30 Covid-19 warriors so far.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:10 IST
