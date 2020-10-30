Manish Sisodia claims civic bodies owe Delhi govt Rs 6,000 crore

Manish Sisodia also claimed that the three MCDs collectively owe Rs 2,596 crore in arrears to the Delhi Jal Board

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday claimed that the BJP-led municipal corporations owe the Delhi government over Rs 6,000 crore in the form of outstanding loans.

Sisodia raised the issue with the mayors of the three civic bodies who had staged a dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence earlier this week demanding release of funds for the corporations.

Sisodia also claimed that the three MCDs collectively owe Rs 2,596 crore in arrears to the Delhi Jal Board. The cash crunch has crippled the finances of the corporations, rendering them unable to pay even health workers employed with its hospitals.

“From your actions, it is clear that… you are only interested in peddling lies and indulging in shameful politics…,” Sisodia wrote to the mayors.

“As for the amount owed by Government of Delhi to MCDs…, as per the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission calculations, a total of Rs 1,965.91 crore is due until October 26, 2020, of which Rs 1,752.61 crore has been already paid… any other figure that the mayors of MCDs are demanding is fictional…,” he added.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash, however, said the Delhi government owes the corporations Rs 13,000 crore.

“According to the recommendations of the third, fourth and fifth Delhi finance commissions, the government owes

Rs 6,000 crore to North MCD alone. Instead of writing letters, the Deputy CM should clear our dues so that this issue can be solved,” he added.

