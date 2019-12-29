Follow Us:
Sunday, December 29, 2019

Sisodia challenge to BJP: File report card on MCD governance in 3 days

At a press conference Saturday, hours after the Delhi BJP released an “aarop patra” against the AAP government, Sisodia said that the BJP-run MCDs are not comparable to Delhi government’s governance in education and other issues, and are in “pits of corruption”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2019 11:13:59 am
Manish Sisodia, AAP-BJP spat, Delhi BJP, MCD governance report card Delhi, Delhi city news, delhi elections, delhi assembly elections, indian express Sisodia said that the BJP-run MCDs are not comparable to Delhi government’s governance in education and other issues, and are in “pits of corruption”. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Challenging the BJP to release a report card on the12-year governance at the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said if the same is not done in the next three days, AAP will release one in a week.

CM Kejriwal had released the AAP government’s report card on Tuesday. “For 12 years, people of Delhi have trusted the BJP for its civic bodies. Around 80% of children who go into sixth grade from Nagar Nigam schools into Delhi government schools need to be taught second grade textbooks,” said Sisodia.

Comparing the healthcare system provided by the AAP and the BJP, he said: “People from Delhi’s poshest colonies as well as the poorest of the poor are going to mohalla clinics. But you can see the state of BJP’s dispensaries.”

