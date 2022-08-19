scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

‘Two wickets down, one to go’: BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Sahib Singh target Delhi government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; party brings up Satyendar Jain’s arrest

Manish Sisodia CBI raid, CBI raids Manish Sisodia, Manish Sisodia news, BJP Sisodia CBI raids, Sisodia raids, Delhi news, Delhi liquor policy, Indian ExpressBJP leader and former AAP minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday morning, BJP leader and former minister in the AAP government Kapil Mishra said “two wickets had fallen and the third will soon”.

“I have been saying for the last five years that Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal will all go to jail for corruption. Two wickets have fallen and the third thief will also be caught soon,” he tweeted.

Mishra alleged that Sisodia not just made money with the nexus of liquor mafia but also got liquor stores opened at several places, pushing many families towards alcoholism.

“Satyendar Jain’s corruption is out in the open; he has been arrested and next is Sisodia. For the past six years, we have been fighting against corruption in the Kejriwal government. During the Anna (Hazare) agitation, Kejriwal used to say that the moment there is a case registered against a minister, he should resign, but Jain has not resigned until now. This shows that Kejriwal himself is involved and is backing this corruption,” he alleged.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia |liveRead the latest news and updates

MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said it is shameful that taxpayers’ money has been distributed by Delhi’s deputy CM among his “liquor friends”.

“A thief never says that he has committed theft, and the pair of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are the ones who stole the money of taxpayers and distributed it among their liquor friends,” he alleged.

From the NYT |Clean toilets, inspired teachers: How India’s capital is fixing its schools

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said AAP leaders have a habit of playing the victim and saying that they have been targeted. “The same thing they did in the case of Satyendar Jain, but let’s not forget that he has been in jail for three months now on court’s order and not the ED or CBI’s order,” he said.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, said Aam Aadmi Party should stop deflecting and answer why the Delhi government withdrew its Excise Policy if it was clean.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work
Advertisement

He alleged: “Aam Aadmi Party government made thousands of crores through Excise Policy and now, when the time has come to reply, Arvind Kejriwal and company are trying to feign ignorance. The time has come for Sisodia to share a room with Jain in Tihar.”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 10:07:13 am
Next Story

Hours after two minor girls were kidnapped from Ghaziabad village, one found dead

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

2

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

3

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

4

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
Explained: What investors should look out for before putting money in an IPO
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
How IP College, capital's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

How IP College, capital's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Amid row, J&K admin says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Streetwise Kolkata

Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Web Series Review

Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

Premium
'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

'Serious issue': SC on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement