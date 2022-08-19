‘Two wickets down, one to go’: BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Soon after CBI raids were conducted at Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday morning, BJP leader and former minister in the AAP government Kapil Mishra said “two wickets had fallen and the third will soon”.

“I have been saying for the last five years that Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal will all go to jail for corruption. Two wickets have fallen and the third thief will also be caught soon,” he tweeted.

Mishra alleged that Sisodia not just made money with the nexus of liquor mafia but also got liquor stores opened at several places, pushing many families towards alcoholism.

“Satyendar Jain’s corruption is out in the open; he has been arrested and next is Sisodia. For the past six years, we have been fighting against corruption in the Kejriwal government. During the Anna (Hazare) agitation, Kejriwal used to say that the moment there is a case registered against a minister, he should resign, but Jain has not resigned until now. This shows that Kejriwal himself is involved and is backing this corruption,” he alleged.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia | Read the latest news and updates

MP Parvesh Sahib Singh said it is shameful that taxpayers’ money has been distributed by Delhi’s deputy CM among his “liquor friends”.

“A thief never says that he has committed theft, and the pair of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are the ones who stole the money of taxpayers and distributed it among their liquor friends,” he alleged.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said AAP leaders have a habit of playing the victim and saying that they have been targeted. “The same thing they did in the case of Satyendar Jain, but let’s not forget that he has been in jail for three months now on court’s order and not the ED or CBI’s order,” he said.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, said Aam Aadmi Party should stop deflecting and answer why the Delhi government withdrew its Excise Policy if it was clean.

Advertisement

He alleged: “Aam Aadmi Party government made thousands of crores through Excise Policy and now, when the time has come to reply, Arvind Kejriwal and company are trying to feign ignorance. The time has come for Sisodia to share a room with Jain in Tihar.”