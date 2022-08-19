We welcome investigation; my work can’t be stopped, says Manish Sisodia as CBI searches his residence

CBI raids Manish Sisodia: The residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was raided by a team of CBI officials on Friday, amid the ongoing row over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. Apart from Sisodia’s residence, over 10 locations were searched across the National Capital.

In a tweet shared soon after the CBI arrived at his home in the Capital, Sisodia wrote: “We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1.” The CBI has registered an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the AAP government’s Excise Policy brought in November last year, officials told news agency PTI.

Inviting an investigation, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will “cooperate fully”. “The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture was printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper NYT, on the same day Manish’s house center sent CBI,” he wrote. “There have been many tests/raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still nothing will come out.”

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Moments before the CBI’s arrival, Sisodia, too, had invited an investigation by the agency, saying that he will not be stopped in his bid to ensure good education across the country. “Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon. Till now many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come out. Nothing will come out of it either,” he wrote.

हम सीबीआई का स्वागत करते हैं. जाँच में पूरा सहयोग देंगे ताकि सच जल्द सामने आ सके. अभी तक मुझ पर कई केस किए लेकिन कुछ नहीं निकला. इसमें भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा. देश में अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए मेरा काम रोका नहीं जा सकता. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

Late last month, amid an ongoing police investigation into the new policy and a face-off with Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who called for a CBI probe, Sisodia announced that the government is rolling back the new policy.

Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the policy and directed Delhi’s Chief Secretary to submit a report detailing the “role of officers and civil servants in its illegal formulation, amendments and implementation.”