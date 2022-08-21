scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

‘Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come’: Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

The CBI had raided Manish Sisodia's home and office on Friday, along with several other locations, including the houses of 14 others named as accused in the FIR.

manish sisodia cbiDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Sunday the Centre has issued a lookout notice in connection with the FIR related to the probe in the Capital’s Excise Policy 2021-22 against him even though he is in the city.

Manish Sisodia was reacting to news reports that the CBI has issued a lookout notice against all the 15 accused named in the FIR.

Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, “All your raids have failed, you did not find anything. You didn’t find impropriety and corruption of even a paisa. Now, you have issued a lookout notice that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama, Modi ji? I am out and about in Delhi, tell me where would you like me to come? You aren’t able to find me?”

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, “At a time when common man is battling with inflation, crores of youth are unemployed, the Central government along with all the state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the whole country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will the country progress like this?”

The CBI had raided Sisodia’s home and office Friday, along with several other locations, including the houses of 14 others named as accused in the First Information Report. The FIR also names former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and former deputy excise commissioner Anand Tiwari.

It also names Vijay Nair, businessman and former CEO of events and entertainment firm Only Much Louder, who has been working with the AAP for the past three years on media and political strategy. Nair is not in India at present.

Delhi excise probe |Follow latest updates here

The FIR stated that Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs “has conveyed directions of competent authority for enquiry into the matter of irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22”.

“He has also forwarded a letter of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy. The OM is enclosed herewith, which discloses that Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM; Arava Gopi Krishna, then Commissioner (Excise); Anand Tiwari, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise); and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender,” the FIR stated.

Citing ‘reliable sources’, the CBI, in its FIR, stated that “some of the L-1 licence holders are issuing credit notes to retail vendors with an ab-initio intention to divert the funds as undue pecuniary advantage to public servants. In furtherance to this, they are showing false entries in their books of accounts to keep their record straight”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...
Advertisement

The FIR named three “close associates” of Sisodia and said they “are actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licencees to accused public servants”.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 10:16:06 am
Next Story

Around Town: Theatre, music and more in Delhi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

4

P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say

5

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s prof: what does it mean to l...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
Explained: What is NAFIS — and the story of how fingerprinting began in I...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC
Delhi

Cannot declare Satyendar Jain as 'person with unsound mind': HC

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

How to listen to FM stations on your ‘radio-silent’ iPhone

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups
Ind vs Pak

India set to face Pakistan: A look at their last five Asia Cups

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Scene Stealer

Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement