‘Avail alternate remedies’: SC refuses to entertain Sisodia’s plea challenging arrest

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s plea regarding his arrest by the CBI “at this stage” and asked him to explore other remedies available under the law in the excise policy case.

Sisodia, who is currently in CBI custody, moved the apex court earlier in the day seeking bail against his arrest. The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, while hearing the case observed that the petitioner has alternate remedies and the Supreme Court cannot intervene merely because it ahs happened in the national capital. “Petitioner has efficacious alternate remedies…we are not inclined to entertain this under Article 32,” the Bar and Bench quoted Chief Justice of India Chandrachud as saying. “Just because an incident occurs in Delhi doesn’t mean we’re approached,” Justice P S Narasimha added.

Requesting the bench to “direct the bail to be decided expeditiously”, Sisodia’s counsel Advocate A M Singhvi said he would withdraw the petition from the SC.

Arguing on behalf of Sisodia’s arrest, Singhvi said policy decisions were taken at different rung and Sisodia is not in the chargesheet. “I hold 18 portfolios. No money is recovered. No pecuniary advantage.” Singhvi said while representing the AAP leader. “There is an issue of non democratic play field which affects the basic structure. How can you arrest? Power of arrest does not mean compulsion to arrest,” Sisodia’s counsel added.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday, after an eight-hour questioning session by the CBI, which is probing alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He was produced in a special court on Monday and was sent in five-day CBI custody. The court said Sisodia had failed to “legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation”. Hence, the CBI custody was granted to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate” answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation”, the court had added.

Sisodia’s arrest capped a day of drama which saw Sisodia first head to Rajghat and proclaim that he might be jailed for seven-eight months, before asking AAP workers to take care of his family.

Over seven months ago on July 8, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to the Lieutenant-Governor’s Office, alleging procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy and claiming that post-tender benefits were extended to the licensees. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena wrote the same month to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs recommending a CBI inquiry.

As the controversy around the new liquor policy – meant to remove government intervention and completely privatise Delhi’s liquor business – gathered momentum, Sisodia on July 30 last year announced that the AAP government would revert to the old excise policy, and only government liquor vends will be allowed to operate.

On August 17, the CBI filed an FIR in the case, and two days later, raided 21 locations in Delhi, including Sisodia’s house. The first high profile arrest in the case of Vijay Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge, came on September 28.

— with inputs from Bar & Bench and Live Law