What Manish Sisodia and the cases against him mean for AAP

With the Delhi Government’s Budget Session expected to be held in the first half of March, trouble for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia couldn’t have come at a worse time. Sisodia, who heads 18 departments of the Delhi government – many central to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s politics – has found himself facing heat from CBI on two fronts.

While one probe is underway in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, the second is for the alleged creation of a ‘feedback unit’ to collect political intelligence against the AAP’s rivals. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday granted sanction to prosecute Sisodia in the second case.

On Sunday, before Sisodia went to the CBI office for questioning in a case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, he said he may be in jail for 7-8 months, but is not scared of false and fabricated cases.

“My guru in politics is Arvind Kejriwal ji… He has given me immense love and respect. I want to tell him, Kejriwal ji, you keep working. I may have to stay in jail for 7-8 months but the country needs a leader like you. Continue serving the people. We have full faith in you. We are not going to get scared of these jails, false and fabricated cases. Even CBI-ED who have filed these fake cases, know that we have not done anything wrong, They are under pressure. BJP is scared of Kejriwal,” Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s second-in-command handles portfolios such as education, finance, vigilance and labour, and was handed over charge of key departments such as health, public works department and home after minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on allegations of money laundering last year.

With the CBI investigations in both cases gathering pace, party sources said the leadership is feeling the heat. This incidentally comes at a time party chief and CM Kejriwal is planning a fresh foray into national politics. Following the AAP’s elevation to the status of a national party, Kejriwal will go on tour next month to expand its electoral prospects across four states—Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

While party leaders have called the allegations in both cases false and fabricated, sources said the fact that these cases are coming when the AAP hopes to contest upcoming Assembly elections is a cause for worry.

“The party has never backed down from a fight. Scores of cases have been filed against us and our leaders have been acquitted in most of them. But the relentless pressure that these two cases have created is undeniable. It affects governance as well as morale,” said a senior party leader. “In situations like these, the process becomes the punishment. On the off chance he is arrested, the whole government will be at the receiving end. Satyendar Jain has been in jail for eight months now and even though work hasn’t stopped, his absence has been felt,” said an AAP leader.

The Delhi BJP has, meanwhile, been pressing for Sisodia’s arrest. On Thursday, it held a protest outside the AAP office.

“Kejriwal is the public face, while Sisodia is the government’s administrative face. He used to conduct surprise raids in offices and departments and call for action against officers. These images and clips helped build the image of the party. Unfortunately, we have no such face in Delhi. We did not get someone like him no matter where we looked,” said a BJP leader.

Another BJP leader said: “The recent developments allow us to question the very anti-corruption credentials which the AAP used to come to power.”