Friday, Mar 03, 2023
‘I love Manish Sisodia’ school campaign is latest AAP-BJP flashpoint in Delhi

Though the AAP is yet to officially announce such a programme, the Delhi BJP said that government school students were supposed to scribble messages in support of Manish Sisodia on desks.

A photo of a ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desk at a government school in Delhi. (Twitter/@24shailesh)
‘I love Manish Sisodia’ school campaign is latest AAP-BJP flashpoint in Delhi
The Delhi AAP government is setting up ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks at government schools in the city to garner “forced support” for him following his arrest by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the excise policy scam, the BJP has alleged.

While there has been no official announcement of such a campaign by the AAP government, the BJP, citing WhatsApp forwards, alleged desks were being set up at government schools as part of “dirty politics”.

“Under the patronage of the Delhi government, special ‘I love Manish Sisodia’ desks will be set up in government schools to garner forced support for Sisodia from students,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged.

No immediate response was available from AAP.

Sharing a copy of a purported message regarding it on social media, Kapoor said that as part of the programme, school students were supposed to scribble messages in support of Sisodia and express concern at his arrest. These messages are then supposed to be delivered to the former deputy chief minister, who resigned from the Delhi Cabinet Tuesday, and is currently in CBI custody, he added.

“It is regrettable that even after the arrest of Manish Sisodia and reprimand from the court regarding his bail, the Delhi government is not stopping its dirty politics in the name of education and has now stooped low by involving innocent school kids in it,” Kapoor alleged.

“Delhi BJP strongly condemns this dirty politics of forcing school kids to support Sisodia and urges that this ’I love Manish Sisodia’ desk scheme be immediately shelved,” he added.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 10:15 IST
