Manish Sisodia to AUD students: Become social justice brand ambassadors

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Tuesday told graduating students of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) that it was their responsibility to use their knowledge to fight for equality and social justice. He was speaking at the 10th convocation of AUD.

“Wherever Babasaheb’s name is mentioned across India, equality and social justice permeate the atmosphere. It becomes the responsibility of every student graduating from AUD to use their knowledge and skills, acquired from the university, towards bringing equality and social justice in society. They should also become brand ambassadors of social justice and equality across the world,” he said.

He also called on them to join the ‘Desh Ke Mentors’ program. He said the government would soon add two new campuses to the university. The fourth campus is being developed in Dhirpur.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman K Kasturirangan, who addressed the convocation virtually, said universities played a key role in the progress of a nation.