‘Gawaar logon ki party’: Manish Sisodia’s fresh attack on BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party is “a party of illiterates (gawaar logon ki party)” and they want to keep the entire country illiterate, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said at a press conference on Saturday. This comes a day after L-G V K Saxena sought a report from the Chief Secretary over a delay by the Vigilance Department in acting on an inquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools.

“I have heard that the BJP has dropped the matter of alcohol and turned to the matter of schools. They got the CBI to raid the CM’s office four years ago, they got the CBI to raid my house. Then they filed bogus FIRs against 40 MLAs. Nothing came of all this. Then they did the drama over liquor. They have realised that nothing is going to come out of that. So, from yesterday onwards, they have started making up a new story, that there was a scam involved in the making of schools,” he said.

The country knows that good schools were made in Delhi, Sisodia said. “We say this with pride that Delhi’s government schools are so good, that even private schools are not that good. Now, it is their conspiracy that they want to shut down Delhi’s schools. They are not able to digest the fact that Delhi’s schools are good,” he added.

“Yeh anpadh aur gawaar logon ki party hai aur yeh poore desh ko anpadh aur gawaar rakhna chahti hai (This is a party of illiterates and they want to keep the entire country illiterate),” Sisodia said.

“You want to check about corruption in schools? Check. Also check why government schools are shutting in the country ever since your party came to power? From 2014 onwards, government schools have been shutting down in the country. From 2015 to 2021, 72,747 government schools have been shut down in the country. They want the country to depend on private schools… private schools that only 20% of children can afford. Wherever government schools are shutting, private schools are opening up and these private schools are being opened by their own netas. This is their school model,” Sisodia said.

“I am very proud that after 2015, 700 new school buildings were made in Delhi. These are better than private school buildings. They have a problem with this… that we spent money on this. Yes, we spent money on this. This is the country’s children, and it is the government’s responsibility to spend money on the education of children,” Sisodia added.