‘Don’t expect justice’: After Kejriwal, Sisodia’s ‘no lawyer’ letter to Delhi judge

After Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia wrote to Delhi High Court’s Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on Tuesday, conveying that he too will go unrepresented before her court in the alleged liquor excise policy scam.

Stating that “there is no path left except Satyagraha” and claiming that he does not “expect justice”, Sisodia said, “No lawyer will appear on my behalf either. Your children’s future is in the hands of (Solicitor General of India) Tushar Mehta.”

In a similar proclamation, AAP’s national convenor and the former Delhi CM Kejriwal had written to Justice Sharma, saying that he will “neither appear in person nor through a lawyer before her” in the excise policy case.