scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Manish Sisodia alleges BJP leaders attacked his car, vandalised under-construction school; police say no violence

"They hit my government car, broke the school gate, and misbehaved with the women teachers, engineers and construction workers. Why are BJP workers so against construction of schools and learning," Sisodia said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 29, 2021 12:07:53 pm
Sisodia and Jain have been visiting under-construction school buildings across the city over the past week to check their progress. (Manish Sisodia/Twitter)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders and some “goons” vandalised an under-construction school building that he was inspecting along with Public Works Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Today, during a protest against the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar, BJP leaders and goons vandalised the building. They hit my government car, broke the school gate, and misbehaved with the women teachers, engineers and construction workers. Why are BJP workers so against construction of schools and learning (SIC),” he tweeted.

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram, however, said there was no violence. “They were protesting and showing black flags, but there was no violence. We have made proper security arrangements,” he said.

Delhi BJP Media department Head Naveen Kumar claimed the protesters were not BJP workers but teachers who have been removed from their jobs. “Thousands of teachers have been removed from their jobs, now they (AAP) are saying that they are BJP workers. It is sad that during the pandemic, teachers have been left without jobs and are now being treated like this when they are protesting,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sisodia and Jain have been visiting under-construction school buildings across the city over the past week to check their progress.

On Tuesday, the two were supposed to visit schools in Babarpur, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Gokalpur areas of North East Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement