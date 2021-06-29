Manish Sisodia alleges BJP leaders attacked his car, vandalised under-construction school; police say no violence

Sisodia and Jain have been visiting under-construction school buildings across the city over the past week to check their progress. (Manish Sisodia/Twitter)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders and some “goons” vandalised an under-construction school building that he was inspecting along with Public Works Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Today, during a protest against the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar, BJP leaders and goons vandalised the building. They hit my government car, broke the school gate, and misbehaved with the women teachers, engineers and construction workers. Why are BJP workers so against construction of schools and learning (SIC),” he tweeted.

आज रोहतास नगर में स्कूल बनने का विरोध करते हुए बीजेपी नेताओं व गुंडों ने स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ की. मेरी सरकारी गाड़ी को तोड़ा, स्कूल का गेट तोड़कर अंदर मौजूद महिला शिक्षकों, इंजीनियर्स और मज़दूरों के साथ बदतमीज़ी की. भाजपाइयों को स्कूल बनने, पढ़ने लिखने से इतनी चिढ़ क्यों है? pic.twitter.com/29YOpo1JLD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 29, 2021

DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram, however, said there was no violence. “They were protesting and showing black flags, but there was no violence. We have made proper security arrangements,” he said.

Delhi BJP Media department Head Naveen Kumar claimed the protesters were not BJP workers but teachers who have been removed from their jobs. “Thousands of teachers have been removed from their jobs, now they (AAP) are saying that they are BJP workers. It is sad that during the pandemic, teachers have been left without jobs and are now being treated like this when they are protesting,” he said.

Sisodia and Jain have been visiting under-construction school buildings across the city over the past week to check their progress.

On Tuesday, the two were supposed to visit schools in Babarpur, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Gokalpur areas of North East Delhi.