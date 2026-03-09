‘Attacked with belt’: Class 7 student among 4 minors held day after Manipur woman alleges assault at Delhi park

A day after a woman from Manipur alleged that she was assaulted while visiting a park near the Saket Court Complex, four minors, including a Class 7 student, were detained on Monday, said police.

The incident happened when the woman, a lawyer by profession, had come to meet her friend at the park on Sunday evening. While the two were walking, they allegedly objected to four boys ogling at them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said that the boys allegedly made obscene remarks, passed racial comments, and assaulted the woman, along with her friend, when they protested.

Another police officer said, “The accused allegedly passed sexual slurs and also passed racial remarks at them.”

The officer added, “When the Manipuri woman protested, the accused allegedly assaulted her and attacked her with a belt.”

The woman, during the assault, tried to escape, said officers. But she fell while running and was injured. After the incident, she was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, where she was discharged after receiving primary medical care.

DCP Mittal said, “As soon as the police were informed, we swung into action. And late at night, one minor was first detained, and on Monday the remaining three were also apprehended one by one. During questioning, the accused admitted their involvement in the incident. The police have also recovered the belt used in the attack from them.”

Officers said that all the detained boys are aged between 15 and 16. One of them studies in Class 7, while three others are school dropouts.

The incident drew widespread criticism. Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh wrote on X: “Such acts of racism and violence are completely unacceptable and have no place in our society. People from the North East must feel safe, respected, and treated with dignity in every part of our country.”

He added, “I strongly condemn this incident and urge the authorities to ensure a swift investigation and strict action against those responsible.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma too demanded strict action against the accused in a post on X.

Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities… — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 9, 2026

Sunday’s incident comes only around two weeks after a couple had allegedly hurled racial abuses at three students from Arunachal Pradesh at their rented flat in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The Delhi Police had registered a case and later arrested the couple. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also met these students and assured help and justice. She had said that there was absolutely no place for hatred, discrimination, intimidation or racial abuse in the Capital. She had also stated that such acts are unacceptable and would not be tolerated.

Police said the Saket incident is being taken seriously and further legal action will be taken according to the law.