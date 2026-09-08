Chased 3 floors, beaten by 8 men: Manipur musician’s wife recounts horror

Joshna Chongtham (right), wife of Chongtham Vikram Singh, at Manipur Bhawan on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

“I have lost my husband, and my son has lost his father.”

Joshna Chongtham struggled to get through those words on Tuesday as she spoke about her husband, Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh. He was allegedly beaten to death after he objected to a group of men making noise outside his South Delhi home on Sunday night.

She was at Tikendrajit House in Chanakyapuri with Vikram’s brother and a relative to speak on behalf of the family. In a low, soft voice, she read from a statement while wiping away tears.

Recalling that night, Joshna said her husband rushed upstairs to their third-floor home in Kilokari village, chased by eight men who assaulted him before fleeing.