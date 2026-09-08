Chased 3 floors, beaten by 8 men: Manipur musician’s wife recounts horror

Joshna Chongtham speaks for the first time since her husband, Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in South Delhi.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 09:11 PM IST
Joshna Chongtham, wife of Chongtham Vikram Singh, at Manipur Bhawan on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)Joshna Chongtham (right), wife of Chongtham Vikram Singh, at Manipur Bhawan on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
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“I have lost my husband, and my son has lost his father.”

Joshna Chongtham struggled to get through those words on Tuesday as she spoke about her husband, Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh. He was allegedly beaten to death after he objected to a group of men making noise outside his South Delhi home on Sunday night.

She was at Tikendrajit House in Chanakyapuri with Vikram’s brother and a relative to speak on behalf of the family. In a low, soft voice, she read from a statement while wiping away tears.

Recalling that night, Joshna said her husband rushed upstairs to their third-floor home in Kilokari village, chased by eight men who assaulted him before fleeing.

He complained of breathlessness and was rushed to the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital. “His blood pressure was very low… he died around 6 am,” she said.

Also Read | ‘Idhar aao, idhar aao’: What Manipuri musician’s neighbour heard night he was killed

The family has not been staying at their home since the incident, citing safety concerns.

Joshna thanked those who had supported her family since Vikram’s death. She said she hoped that no other family would have to go through what hers was going through and expressed hope that justice would be done.

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She folded her hands in gratitude before being escorted inside by relatives and members of the Northeast community.

The killing has shaken the community, which described the incident as an instance of racial violence and raised concerns over the safety of people from the region living in the capital.

The family, however, did not allege that a racial slur was used or that the assault was racially motivated.

Also Read | Manipuri musician beaten to death for objecting to noise outside South Delhi home

For many in Manipur, Vikram was a familiar name in the state’s music scene and is remembered as a pioneer of its rock movement. He was the lead guitarist of Phoenix, a prominent band from the 1980s, and later worked as a music teacher in Delhi.

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For a family that had lost a husband and a father barely two days earlier, the brief appearance was also a public appeal: that the circumstances surrounding Vikram’s death be investigated and that those responsible face justice.

The family requested privacy in the time of grief. The body will be flown to Manipur on Tuesday for the final rites.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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