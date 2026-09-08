Manipuri musician beaten to death in Delhi: 2 CCTV clips show what happened

Chongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son. (Special Arrangement);(right) Two CCTV clips show the accused leaving the building and Singh’s family carrying him down 10 minutes later

Before he was beaten to death outside his South Delhi home, Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, 55, was allegedly chased and assaulted by eight eatery workers in the stair lobby of the building where he lived with his wife and son on the third floor.

Two CCTV recordings of the incident, which took place in the Ashram area of Sunlight Colony, have emerged. In one of them, the accused are seen leaving the premises via the staircase. About 10 minutes later, Singh is seen being taken to hospital by his family members.

Police said on Sunday around 11.30 pm, Singh came downstairs to dispose of garbage when he spotted some people, including workers from nearby eateries and food delivery agents, allegedly making noise. He reportedly objected to it, which led to a heated argument.