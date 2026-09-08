Manipuri musician beaten to death in Delhi: 2 CCTV clips show what happened

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Before he was beaten to death outside his South Delhi home, Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, 55, was allegedly chased and assaulted by eight eatery workers in the stair lobby of the building where he lived with his wife and son on the third floor.
Two CCTV recordings of the incident, which took place in the Ashram area of Sunlight Colony, have emerged. In one of them, the accused are seen leaving the premises via the staircase. About 10 minutes later, Singh is seen being taken to hospital by his family members.
Police said on Sunday around 11.30 pm, Singh came downstairs to dispose of garbage when he spotted some people, including workers from nearby eateries and food delivery agents, allegedly making noise. He reportedly objected to it, which led to a heated argument.
Police sources said the victim was chased into the staircase of his building, where the accused allegedly assaulted him in the stair lobby. CCTV footage shows them leaving at 12.06 am on Monday.
At 12.16 am, Singh’s family members took him to a private hospital in Okhla, where he died of his injuries in the morning.
Police have registered a case under Section 103(2), which deals with mob lynching by a group of five or more people, at the Sunlight Colony police station.
Seven accused have been arrested. The eighth, a juvenile, has also been apprehended.
Four of the accused worked at Saini Dhaba: Bharat Kumar, 19, and Pramod, 26, are food delivery agents; Deepanshu, 21, and Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, work in food packaging.
The other three are Ramzan Khan, 22, a food delivery agent at New Choudhary Dhaba; Vijay, 36, a food delivery agent at Annapurna Dhaba; and Mannu, 26, who works at Diamond Pizza kiosk.
Pioneer of the Manipur’s rock music scene
Singh, the lead guitarist of Manipur’s legendary rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s, was regarded as a pioneer of the state’s rock music scene.
He began his music career as the lead guitarist of a band called Ultra Vires. After his stint with Phoenix, he joined another well-known local band, Eastern Dark. He later left Manipur and continued his career as a music teacher in New Delhi.
Singh came from a family with a strong musical legacy. His mother, Chongtham Kamala, is a renowned classical singer from Manipur who was once regarded as the “Lata Mangeshkar of the Manipuri film industry”.
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