Manipur woman ‘assaulted’ in South Delhi, probe launched

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman was allegedly assaulted near Saket District Court Complex in South Delhi on Sunday evening after she and her friend “objected” to remarks made by a group of men, police said. The woman hails from Manipur, they added.
The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was walking in a park, along with the friend, when the men allegedly passed “inappropriate” comments, police said.
“When one of the women objected, an argument broke out, which allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. The woman, who hails from Manipur, was allegedly assaulted. It was alleged that the accused also used belts,” an officer said.
The injured woman was taken to a hospital, the officer said, adding that initial reports suggest that she sustained minor injuries and is currently stable.
Police said they have reached out to the victim and are in constant contact with her. They have also assured strict action against those responsible.
Police said that they are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused. They are also trying to find out if the accused live in the same area.
This comes only days after a couple had allegedly hurled racial abuses at three students from Arunachal Pradesh, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. The Delhi Police had registered a case and later arrested the couple.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also met the students and assured help and justice. She had said that there was absolutely no place for hatred, discrimination, intimidation or racial abuse in the Capital. She had also stated that such acts are unacceptable and would not be tolerated.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram