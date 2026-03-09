Manipur woman ‘assaulted’ in South Delhi, probe launched

This comes only days after a couple had allegedly hurled racial abuses at three students from Arunachal Pradesh, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. A case was filed and the accused were arrested.

A woman was allegedly assaulted near Saket District Court Complex in South Delhi on Sunday evening after she and her friend “objected” to remarks made by a group of men, police said. The woman hails from Manipur, they added.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she was walking in a park, along with the friend, when the men allegedly passed “inappropriate” comments, police said.

“When one of the women objected, an argument broke out, which allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. The woman, who hails from Manipur, was allegedly assaulted. It was alleged that the accused also used belts,” an officer said.