‘Thought it was a minor altercation’: Neighbour recalls the night Manipuri singer was killed

Chongtham Vikram Singh (left) was 55 and is survived by his wife and a son. (Special Arrangement)

On the night of September 6, Chandan Miroda Devi was preparing to go to bed when she heard commotion outside her ground-floor home in South Delhi’s Kilokari village.

She heard people shouting and screaming. Frightened, she did not open the door but tried to see what was happening through the peephole.

“As the commotion continued, I went to the terrace and saw two men on their mobile phones, shouting and repeatedly calling out to others, saying, ‘Idhar aao, idhar aao (come here, come here)’,” she said.

She said she tried to ask the men what was wrong but they didn’t respond.