Manipur musician killing: Injuries to chest, abdomen caused death, reveals autopsy

The musician had been living in Kilokari village in South Delhi for several years.

More than 10 fractured ribs, severe internal bleeding, and bruises around the head, face, and chest: this is what the autopsy report has revealed days after Manipur musician Chongtham Vikram Singh was beaten to death outside his South Delhi home on Sunday night for allegedly objecting to a group of men making loud noises.

The main cause of the 55-year-old musician’s death has been cited as hemorrhagic shock due to injuries caused by ‘blunt force’ on his chest and abdomen, as per the report.

According to the family, the incident had occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday when Singh stepped out of his home in the Kilokari village allegedly to confront the group of men. Following the assault, Singh’s son, Yaiphaba, took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment where he died early Monday morning, said police.