Some Biren Singh clips altered, says NFSU; SC allows Kuki outfit to access report

The Trust had claimed that the audio clips leaked by a whistleblower substantiate Biren Singh’s alleged role in fuelling the ethnic clashes. (File Photo)

With an expert analysis by the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) concluding that certain audio clips allegedly linking former Manipur CM Biren Singh to the 2023 ethnic clashes were altered and manipulated, the Supreme Court Friday directed that a copy of the report be shared with the Kuki outfit seeking probe into the matter.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, however, asked Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, to ensure that its contents remain confidential.

“Confidentiality of the report should be maintained to the extent of not making it public or placing it in public,” the bench said in its order.