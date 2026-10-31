Police registered culpable homicide case, apprehend two over Delhi shoe factory fire that killed four

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
- Tags:
- Delhi fire
The Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide and apprehended two accused persons in connection with the fatal fire that claimed four lives at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in Northwest Delhi on Friday night.
The fire had broken out at around 9:32 pm in the basement of the factory. It was doused within a couple of hours, following which cooling operations continued until around 1 am.
When rescue teams reached the spot, six people were found unconscious inside the factory. Four of them were declared dead when they were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, while two others are undergoing treatment.
The four deceased have been identified as Ashok (25), who is from Nalanda district in Bihar; Harihar (40), who is from Mangolpuri; Lal Babu (38) and Prem Chand (50).
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
In a statement, she said, “The loss of lives in the unfortunate fire incident in Mangolpuri is extremely sad and painful. In this difficult hour, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.”
She said said all concerned agencies were engaged in relief and rescue operations. Officials had been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured, and provide all possible assistance to affected families and expedite relief work, she said.
“The entire situation is being continuously monitored,” her statement said.
The building comprises a basement, where the fire broke out, a ground floor, and three upper floors, and a partial structure on the third floor.
According to officials, one person was found in the third floor, while five people were rescued from a room on the fourth floor. All four of the dead were in this room.
After the incident, the Delhi police has registered a case of culpable homicide and negligence. On Saturday morning, police said that they have apprehended two people, Suresh Chand (47), a resident of Pitampura, and Ashok (47), a resident of Rohini.
According to officials, police are trying to establish the exact sequence of events and determine what led to the fire and how it spread through the building. They said that multiple police teams are also working to apprehend other accused persons, who they stated are absconding.