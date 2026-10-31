Police registered culpable homicide case, apprehend two over Delhi shoe factory fire that killed four

The Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide and apprehended two accused persons in connection with the fatal fire that claimed four lives at a shoe factory in Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 in Northwest Delhi on Friday night.

The fire had broken out at around 9:32 pm in the basement of the factory. It was doused within a couple of hours, following which cooling operations continued until around 1 am.

When rescue teams reached the spot, six people were found unconscious inside the factory. Four of them were declared dead when they were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, while two others are undergoing treatment.