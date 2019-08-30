Mango, peepal trees in Ridge will create monoculture: Report

Mangoes, peepal and bargad trees, which are among the plantations suggested by the Delhi High Court in the city’s Central Ridge area, would create a monoculture and prevent achieving a full ecosystem, ecologist C R Babu has said in a report to the forest department.

Professor Babu, who heads the Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystem at DU, said the Central Ridge needs an ecosystem that will promote a thriving environment for birds, insects and help conserve soil nutrients.

The forest department had reportedly sought advice from Professor Babu on the plantation, following which he submitted the report, saying that monoculture is avoided by countries across the world. “If these species are planted in the Ridge, the purpose of bringing a natural forest system would be defeated. Mango is cultivated in gardens, and the climate here does not support it,” Professor Babu told The Indian Express Thursday.

The High Court had directed pharmaceutical company M/s Venkata Narayana Active Ingredients to plant 1.4 lakh saplings of deciduous indigenous variety in the Central Ridge while hearing a case of breach of judicial orders. Later, in July, a bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri, had directed the Ridge Management Board to plant 50,000 more trees there.

The forest department has reportedly claimed that land under its control in the ridge would not support plantation of this magnitude. Professor Babu said the Ridge should help in mitigating pollution.

He added if an effective, indigenous tree-based forest is fostered there, it will reduce PM 2.5 levels, and help retain nutrients and moisture in soil.