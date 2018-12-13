Manesar stamp duty fraud: Accused moves court

After Gurgaon police registered an FIR against builders and employees of the Registrar Office in Manesar, for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 5 crore to the Haryana government, one of the accused submitted a request to a sessions court for “criminal revision” against the earlier order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class. The matter will be taken up in court on Thursday.

Advertising

The request has been submitted by Sarabjit Singh, a computer operator at the Registrar Office, who is among the 14 employees accused of colluding with builders and charging a stamp duty of 5% instead of 7% on 53 sale deeds.

An RTI activist, who has been pursuing the matter, alleged this was done by tampering with the computer program to show that the land — to which the sale deeds were related — lay beyond the municipal corporation limits, when they lay within its boundaries.

Contradicting the claims, Singh said the “contents of the complaint… are wrong and the complainant was aware of the same”.