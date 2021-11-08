Manesar shooting: Another person succumbs to injuries, death toll now at 3

One of the four people who were injured after assailants opened fire at the family of a former sarpanch in Manesar succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Two people had already died on the day of the incident.

The deceased, identified as Parveen Kumar (42) had suffered two gunshot wounds and was admitted at a private hospital on Friday.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the city police, said, “Two persons — Vikas and Sohanpal — had died earlier. A third person, Parveen, succumbed to the injuries on Sunday. Three persons from the same family, including an 8-year-old boy, are undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.”

Police have identified the prime suspect, Yogendra alias Rinku. The cops claim that he had planned the attack to avenge his brother Manoj’s murder in 2007.

The sarpanch’s sons — Balram and Sohanpal — had allegedly killed Manoj after an altercation over gang rivalry during Holi. Both were convicted for life but were later released on bail several years ago, the police said.

On Thursday, at around 8.15 pm, a group five men had barged into the house of Gopal in Kasan village when the family celebrating Diwali. The assailants started firing indiscriminately. Six members of the family — Balram, his eight-year-old son Yash, Balram’s maternal uncle Rajesh Kumar, his first cousin Parveen, Sohanpal and Rajesh’s son Vikas — had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Vikas had died on the spot, while Sohanpal died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday.

At least 40 gunshots were fired during the attack, in which the family dog was also injured, while trying to rescue a family member.