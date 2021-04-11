100 shanties gutted after fire breaks out in Manesar; none injured

Around 100 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in Naharpur village in Gurgaon district’s Manesar area on Sunday morning. However, none were injured in the incident.

According to officials from the fire department, they received a call regarding the incident around 11.50 am, after which fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot.

A fire broke out in Naharpur village in Manesar today, gutting around 100 shanties. Ten fire tenders carried out a 1.5 hour long operation to douse the flames. Nobody was injured in the incident. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/katCy6iqJB — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) April 11, 2021

“We sent two tenders from Manesar fire station, and one from Honda immediately. Afterwards two more tenders were sent from the Sector 37 fire station. In total, we had to deploy ten vehicles, but the fire was spreading rapidly. So, the shanties were all gutted –– there were around 100 to 110 of them. It took us an hour and a half to extinguish the fire. The tenders could return to respective fire stations only after 1.30 pm,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer, adding that no tender was left at the spot as the blaze was doused completely.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. So far, it seems that the fire broke out while one of the slum dweller was cooking in a shanty,” he added.

This is the second time a fire has rendered people homeless in Gurgaon this month. On April 3, a similar fire had broken out in a slum cluster in Nathupur village in Gurgaon, gutting around 700 shanties. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Officials suspected that the fire in that case was caused by a short circuit.